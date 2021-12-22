A public school teacher, simply identified as Mrs. Owoniyi and four others have been kidnapped by some gunmen in Ikole-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikole local government area of Ekiti State.

She was said to have been abducted along with four other persons while travelling in a bus on Ayebode Ekiti road last Sunday.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, have contacted the families of the kidnapped persons and demanded N50 million ransom for their release.

A source close to the area said that colleagues of Mrs Owoniyi have started contributing N500 each to raise part of the ransom.

When contacted, the chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT) Ekiti State, Mr. Oke Emmanuel, dismissed the claims that Ekiti teachers were contributing N500 each to pay ransom demanded by kidnappers to free the abducted.

Emmanuel described the rumour as fake news, adding that only a few teachers, who were her associates in Ikole local government, decided within themselves to contribute the said amount to help their colleague.

In a telephone conversation with the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said nobody had reported the incident to the police.

