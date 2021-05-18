A female lecturer from the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Jos the Plateau state capital .

Our correspondent gathered that the Professor was abducted in the early hours of Monday alongside her husband by the gunmen who stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of the state

A staff of the University of Jos, who does not want his name in print confirmed the incident, he said, “This morning, we got information that Prof Grace Ayanbimpe of Department of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband.

“Please, pray for their safe and quick release by their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country.”

A resident of the community, Philip Dachung, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Jos on Monday.

Dachung said, “The kidnappers came to their house around 3 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air.

Neighbors who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the Professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now.”

Meanwhile spokesman of State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, promised to get back to our correspondent when contacted as at the time of filling this report .