A telephone dealer, Lukman Ibrahim, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State last Saturday has regained his freedom.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ibrahim was released by his abductors on Tuesday at about 7.30 pm after the payment of over N2 million ransom by his family.

A family source said, “Lukman was picked up at about 7.30pm by the family representative who went to drop the money demanded at a designated location as instructed by the kidnappers.

“Although, they demanded for N30million, we could only raise a little above N2 million. We pleaded with them that we were unable to raise more money which they initially rejected. We continued to beg them and later, they told us to drop the money at a place.

“They warned us not to involve the police or any security personnel. They said that if they noticed that we brought policemen, they would kill Lukman and the lives of members of the family would be in danger”.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the release of Ibrahim.

He, however, clarified that the police did not know anything about the payment of ransom.

Ibrahim’s pregnant wife, Hawawu, was shot dead by the kidnappers.