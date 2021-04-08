ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA |

Abductors of two Chinese nationals kidnapped on Monday at a gold mining site in Osun state, have demanded a ransom of N10 million for their release.

The two Chinese Nationals namely: Messrs Zhao Jian (33), and Wen (50) were abducted at Okepa/Itikan Village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Atakunmosa West local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that two private guards shot by the yet to be identified gunmen have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Osun State Police Command had on Tuesday said it has begun a manhunt for the abductors.

Speaking on the development, Osun Command Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the abductors of the Chinese miners have demanded for N10 million for their release.

Opalola said that the police are still intensifying efforts towards ensuring that the kidnapped Chinese nationals are rescued uninjured