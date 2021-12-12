Abductors of an Ilorin Emirate traditional chief, Dr. Zubair Oba Erubu, have demanded for N60million ransom from his family.

A family source confided in LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers insisted that the money be paid to secure Erubu’s release from captivity.

He said that the abductors contacted the family on Friday night.

“The abductors had reached out to us on Friday night. They demanded a sum of N60million ransom before they can set Dr Erubu free. They did not even wait for negotiation before ending the phone call,” the source said.

Erubu, who is the Magaji Erubu of Ilorin Emirate, was kidnapped last Thursday along Ilorin- Afon road in Asa local government area of Kwara State.

The state police command had last Friday confirmed the abduction of Erubu who is also the Chief Medical Director of Fadimah Hospital, Balogun Fulani area, Ilorin.

The spokesman of the command, Olasanmi Ajayi, said the commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, had directed a rescue operation to ensure immediate release of the victim from the kidnappers’ den.

“The kidnap incident is confirmed. The commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation, rescue and arrest of the kidnappers immediately he got the information,” Ajayi had said.