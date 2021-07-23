Abductors of five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and four others along the Kula-Abonnema waterways in Rivers State have established contact with their families and are demanding the sum of N90 million as ransom for their release.

The victims, including a woman, were on their way from Kula in Degema local government area to Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku-Toru local government area when the incident occurred on Monday morning.

Speaking on a live phone-in radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt yesterday, a relative of three of the kidnap victims, Sobarasua Sokari, said the kidnappers were demanding N10 million for each of the victims.

Sokari said: “I have tried to establish contact with them and we have been talking. So, I told them that the people they are holding are hustlers (struggling) like them. There is no way they can pay ransom to them.

“They have been asking for ransom but I told them to release them unconditionally. They are demanding N10 million per person but I said no, there is no way any of them has up to N20,000 in their accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue is that they have nine people. So, I have been trying to talk to the families of the other six people. I have tried to talk to their relatives, brothers, sisters and so on.

“Knowing what the situation is right now, they cannot even raise up to N10,000 for their relatives to be released.

“The kidnappers told me that they are not after their lives. So, what we are praying for is for their safe release.”