Lafia Governor of Nasarawa State,

Abdullahi Sule has promised to append his signature for the execution of death sentence passed on any perpetrator of rape and kidnapping, considering the devastating effects of the acts on the economy of the state.

The governor stated this yesterday, at the flag-off of the sensitisation on the spate of rape and kidnapping in Lafia,

the Nasarawa State capital, organised by the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Sule said considering the dimension activities of kidnappers and rapists had taken in the state, government has no option than to evoke death sentences on the culprits.

“We will implement the law against rape, kidnapping in Nasarawa. I will like to send this warning that Nasarawa

State government will not condone criminality of any kind in the state”, the governor declared”.

On the current wave of protests in the country, the governor warned that ‘imported protesters’ into the state would be unacceptable adding that only genuine protests would be accommodated in the state.

Speaking on the theme “Kidnapping and Rape: Implications and Challenges

for Economic Development in Nasarawa State,” executive director, Nigeria Centre for Women, Youth and Community Action, Dr Nawani Aboki called for proactive steps towards enforcement of laws against rape and kidnapping.

Earlier, the state commissioner of Police, Bola Emmanuel Longe had disclosed that 40 rape cases were recorded while 30 persons have been arrested in the last six months in the state.

By Danjuma Joseph