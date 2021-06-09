The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of a divisional police headquarters at Tunga Maje community of Gwagwalada area council, FCT Abuja, to curb incessant kidnappings and other criminal activities in the area.

In recent times Tunga Maje had become the epicenter of banditry, kidnapping and robbery within the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony at Tunga Maje, the vice chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, Ebosetale David, said that one of the greatest challenges faced in the area is insecurity.

He said, “This place has become a terrorist zone. There are a lot of residents who are no longer comfortable living within the area because of kidnapping, banditry and robbery in their various homes and it has necessited what we are seeing here today.

“I must thank the IGP, the Commissioner of Police and everyone that are involved for their proactiveness in approving the divisional headquarters in our locality.

“We are calling on Tunga Maje indigenes to also make their own contributions,” he said.

A community leader, Prof. Ichado Sunday Menyaga, said armed bandits, kidnappers and armed robberys have been terrorisisng the area for quite sometime.

He said with the establishment of the divisional police headquarters, it will help to curtail the insecurity problem in the area.

“We applied that police station should be given to us and fortunately today we are doing a grounding breaking ceremony for the police station. The IGP was magnanimously enough to approve the recommendation of the Commissioner and we are happy about that.

“The protection of lives and property is our concern here, we do not want the issue of rampaging bandits and kidnappers in this area again. So that is our concern,” he stated.

He noted the police outstation at Zuba has been trying its best but bringing government closer to home is more important and easier to deal with the situation.

“We want to have them at our nooks and crannies so that anytime we have challenges, we can walk up to them.

“As it is now security will be coming to be within the community and I think that is very appreciable,” Menyaga added.