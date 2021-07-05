Kaduna State government has ordered the closure of 13 schools located in areas identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits in the state.

The decision followed the abduction of unspecified number of Bethel High School students in Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area of the state on Monday.

Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, in a statement told proprietors that the closure of the affected schools was with immediate effect.

The statement warned against failure to comply with the government’s directive.

Bandits Kidnap Bethel Baptist School Students In Kaduna

According to the statement, the affected schools include Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; ECWA Secondary School, Ungwar Maje, and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School, Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

The statement reads: “You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please.”