Katsina State police command has arrested a 22-year-old person living with disability (PLWD), Buhari Haruna with N2million ransom. He was arrest along with eight other suspects for various offences, ranging from attempted kidnap, selling fuel and food to bandits and vandalism.

Parading the suspects yesterday, the spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, explained that the PLWD was arrested in Kankia after he had collected ransom from one of his victims he had threatened to kidnap if he refused to pay the said N2 million ransom.

Haruna had called his victim who is a close friend, and demanded N2million ransom from him if he does not want to be kidnapped or his relation.

The victim contacted the police who advised him to play along with him (Haruna), and he ignorantly directed the victim to drop the ransom at a location in Kankia.

And the victim accordingly took some wrapped money to the said location to give the impression that it was the said N2million ransom, and within some few hours, Haruna appeared to pick the money and was arrested by the police who already surrounded the area.

Haruna confessed to the commission of the crime while fielding questions from journalists at the Katsina police headquarters.

He said: “It’s true; I ordered the victim to pay me a ransom of N2million or risk being kidnapped. I was counting the money when the police swooped on me and arrested me.”