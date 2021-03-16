By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano state government has confirmed 3 persons dead and 183 hospitalized after suspectedly consuming adulterated juice.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said it affected 13 local government areas of the state.

Tsanyawa told reporters on Tuesday in Kano that the incident occurred after the victims suspectedly consumed expired citric acid powdered drinks, of a brand of Jolly Juice.

According to him, 284 individuals were affected, of which 101 had been discharged, while 183 are currently receiving treatment.

He said the batch of the product had expired about a year ago but were still being sold in the market.

The state commissioner for health said the ministry’s task force has seized expired products worth over N 59 million.

Also, Dr Bashir Lawan, state epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health, explained that “These symptoms are classical of ongoing haemolysis (breakage of red blood cells) and bleeding”.

He also added that the index case was a 6-year old girl seen on 6th March 2021. suspected viral haemorrhagic fever but the test results came back from the National Reference Laboratory as negative for Yellow fever and Lassa fever. But we are still awaiting the test of Dengue fever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has provided a list of hospitals designated for patients affected to be admitted for treatment.

The hospitals include Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, and Infectious Disease Hospital.

Others are Sheikh Jiddah Hospital, Waziri Shehu Gidado Hospital, Rano General Hospital and two hospitals in Dawakin Tofa Local Government.