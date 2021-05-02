BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

More facts have emerged on how a female graduate, Ini Umoren, who was searching for job was lured and raped to death in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspect, who has been arrested and reported to be a serial rapist, also buried her corpse in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command gave the update on the gruesome murder of the Graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, who went missing after going for a job interview.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, said the principal suspect, Uduak Frank Akpan, confessed to have lured the orphan to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her leading to her death.

The Police boss said Akpan, who claimed to be 20 year-old buried the victim in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

He said the body has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The CP pointed out that, “the suspect confessed to have told his local government chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at anytime handed over to the Police by anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation of the matter.