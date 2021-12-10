President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the reported assassination, this evening (Thursday) of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, describing his killing as a heinous and condemnable act, adding that there is no place for such violence in our country.

The President said he is deeply anguished by the tragic killing of this up and coming leader who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those who are behind the crime.