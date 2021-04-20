BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Two persons including two monarchs, were yesterday handed over to the Police for further interrogation on their alleged involvement in the Killing of 12 army personnel in Bonta Community of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who disclosed this during a briefing after the expanded Security Council meeting with stakeholders in Konshisha LGA, said those handed over to security agents include the District Head of Iwarnyam Chief Unaha Koko, a kindred of the head of Mbator, Chief Achir Gbenda; deputy chairman, Konshisha LGA, Hon. Sam Kave, and the councillor representing Mbagusa/Mbatsev Council wards, Hon.Mela Yange.

The governor also disclosed that out of the 12 guns collected from the slain soldiers, one was recovered by the Nigerian Army, while nine AK47 rifles and a machinegun were recovered through the efforts of stakeholders in the area, and handed over to the Army by the state security adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hembah, retd.

“What is left now is three AK47 rifles,” he said.

On the issue of humanitarian crises occasioned by an attempt by the soldiers to find their slain colleagues, the governor said he had directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to visit the affected areas and do the needful to enable the state address the situation.

“We have also resolved to meet at the level of the State Executive Council and see how we can assist the families of the slain soldiers,” he said.