The Atyap Community Development

Association (ACDA) in Kaduna State, has disclosed that killings in their communities have continued unabated, hence it called on the Federal Government for quick intervention with deployment of more troops and relief materials for the affected people.

This is just as the association lamented that no fewer than 42 members of its communities were killed and 338 houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militia in two weeks.

The national president of ACDA, Samuel Timbuwak Achie, made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, “A total of 42 people were killed and 338 houses burnt with seven people wounded. Several other valuables were not left out as eight cars, 13 motorcycles, generators, food and domestic items were either looted or consumed by fire. All the attacks took place in 12 different villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These bandits have been identified by our people as Fulani herdsmen due to the language they speak and some of them well known by our people in the affected communities,” he said.

He averred that, “over the time, the Fulani Militia have seemingly ceased fire just to go and re-enforce in a continuation of their onslaught on our land. The Fulani Militia have unbelievably stormed and unleashed terror, bloodshed and destruction in the 12 communities just within the span of 2 week.

“The Atyap people were defenseless for the whole time the carnage took

place with no protection. There is no any place in all the areas attacked

that has a distance of more than 10 to 15 minutes’ drive from one security

check point to the other.

“It is not only lives and houses that were destroyed, but crops and places of worship inclusive. Our people are known to be purely peasant farmers, but at this season of farming they have to abandon their farms for the fear of being killed. All schools in the area are closed down.

“What is most surprising is the ability of these militias to successfully

continue to test the powers of the military by carrying out their well-

orchestrated evil acts of killing, maiming and burning hundreds of houses for several hours with little or no intervention by the security forces.

“Since the security personnel find it difficult to engage these heartless

murderers when they arrive at the scene of the attack. It left us to wonder whether they are under oath or instruction not to confront and shoot the assailants.

“Another surprising thing we want the world to know is that in some of the

attacked villages, Hilux Vans were cited with food items and other

valuable loaded on these vehicles before other properties and houses are set ablaze.

“It beats our imagination that with all these happenings no arrest

has been made and none of the Fulani Militias have been killed by the

military forces. Instead some of our leaders were arrested and taken to

police custody here in Kaduna to produce alleged killers of Cows, showing that a cow is worth more than human lives”.

The Assiciation further raised the alarm that, “Fulani Militias still graze on their land with AK47 hung on their shoulders and shot at any sight of a Kataf man.

“We are calling on the Federal government to deploy more troops and also assist with relief materials,” ACDA appealed.