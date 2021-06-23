A history of rivalry and the attendant litigations and counter litigations between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) is stalling recruitment of personnel to beef up the limited manpower of the Force, LEADERSHIP investigations have revealed shown.

Amidst the spate of killing of police officers in attacks by unknown gunmen, bandits and other criminals without any replacement, the NPF and PSC are battling for who should own the right to recruit police constables.

Currently, Nigeria has about 370,000 police officers guarding over 207 million citizens.

In 2019, President Mohammadu Buhari had given approval for recruitment of 10,000 police constables annually in order to boast the manpower of the Force, beginning from 2020.

Just as the then Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, commenced the recruitment exercise, the Court of Appeal declared the process null and void.

Delivering the verdict on September 30, 2020, Justice Olabisi Ige, who led a three-man panel, held that the IDP lacked the power to recruit constables for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The appellate court also ruled that only the Police Service Commission (PSC) has the power to carry out such recruitment.

The court held that provisions of the Police Act, which reportedly gives Adamu the power of recruiting constables, conflicts with the constitutional powers vested in the PSC.

In December 2019, a Federal High Court in Abuja had dismissed a suit filed by PSC challenging the powers of the IGP to recruit 10, 000 police officers.

The court headed by Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the PSC’s suit lacked merit.

The commission had dragged the IGP and Attorney-general of the Federation and minister of Justice to court.

In the motion on notice filed on September 24, 2019, PSC prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from “appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

LEADERSHIP learnt that as the power tussle lingers with no sign of recruiting new personnel, the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force keeps depleting in the wake of attacks on police formations and killing of officers.

Timeline Of Attacks, Missing And Killing Of Police Officers In 2021

LEADERSHIP investigations and data obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker, NST, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Africa programme, show the following timeline of attacks and killing of police officers in 2021.

January 6: Bandits killed a police man and kidnapped five others in attacks in Shiroro and Raji local governments in Niger State.

January 8: Gunmen attacked a police station and killed three police officers in Ezza South, Ebonyi.

January 14 Officials of DSS beat a policeman, Fawale Rauf, 33, to death at River Side area of Osogbo, Osun State.

January 15: Bandits killed five police officers and kidnapped thirteen others in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

January 17: Five riot policemen were killed in an ambush on the highway in Kaduna State.

January 18: Gunmen killed a policeman, injured two others and carted away two guns in Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

January 24: Two persons, a soldier and a policeman, were killed when gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at Oton, a suburb of Sapele LGA of Delta State.

January 24: A police officer who reportedly went to arrest a hemp smoker along Jos street in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State was killed in the process

January 24: Gunmen killed one police officer and one soldier in Sapele, Delta.

January 25: Gunmen killed two police officers in Karim-Lamido, Taraba.

January 26: Gunmen killed two policemen in Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba StateJanuary 28: Two were killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ibadan, Oyo.

January 28: Gunmen attacked a police van and killed a policeman at Uratta Junction along Aba-Port Harcourt highway, Abia

January 29: Boko Haram killed two soldiers and kidnapped two police officers in Dikwa, Borno.January 31: Boko Haram killed two police officers and one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member, and kidnapped two police officers in Magumeri, Borno.

February 1: Gunmen killed one police officer in Isiala Ngwa North, Abia.

February 1: Gunmen killed one police officer and kidnapped three Chinese nationals in Atakumosa West, Osun.

February 1: Gunmen burnt a police station and killed an officer in Umuoba community, Abia

February 5: Two police officers and one gunman were killed during an attack on a police station in Obowo, Imo

February 6: Gunmen killed one police officer and one civilian in Warri South, DeltaFebruary 7: Hoodlums attacked Obowo Police Division, IMO and killed two policemen while trying to free their detained members

February 7: Gunmen killed a mobile police man in NPA Area of Warrior, Delta State

February 10: Sectarian violence led to the deaths of two police officers in Takum, Taraba.

February 11: Gunmen attacked a mobile police checkpoint in Chanchanji village, takum LGA of Taraba, killed a police man and injured four others.

February 14: A police inspector was killed by gunmen at the premises of a penticostal church along Oviri-Ogor Road, Ughelli, Delta State.

On March 18: One police officer killed in police checkpoint at Neni , Anaocha local government area.

On March 19: One Police officer killed at Ekwulobia Police Station, Nanka.On March 22: Three police officer killed at Abiriba in Ohafia Local government area.

April 26: At least five policemen were killed after gunmen attacked a police station in Imo State.

On May 8: Gunmen killed 12 police officers in attacks targeting security agents in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

June 17: Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped at least 80 students and five teachers from a school in Kebbi State.

PMB Promises Citizen-led Policing System

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to bequeath ”a citizens-led policing system” to the nation, declaring that his administration has demonstrated firm commitment towards changing the principle and strategy of policing in Nigeria.

The president who stated this during the passing out parade of 418 officers of the 3rd Regular Cadet Course at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, also explained his directive to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on the upward review of police emoluments.

In his speech delivered by the minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, the president said a citizens-led policing system informed the approval for the adoption of Community Policing as the Internal Security Strategy of the country, as well as the approval of funds to support the implementation process.

On the revised salary and allowances for the Nigeria Police, the president said it will be commensurate with the vital functions they are performing as the lead agency in internal security assets.

The President noted that the police reform initiative, embarked upon by his administration, had focused on improving the welfare of the force, recruitment of 10,000 junior police officers annually, investing in the upgrade of facilities at the Nigeria Police Academy and other Police training institutions in the country, among others.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying: “In addition, a Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Bill is currently receiving legislative attention at the National Assembly. On passage, the Bill will give full legal backing to the existence and academic programmes of the Nigeria Police Academy and fully legitimize its status as a Police University.

”Furthermore, as part of our Police reform initiatives, the Police Public Complaint Committee, which is domiciled in the Ministry of Police Affairs has been resuscitated with the mandate to receive complaints from the general public on cases of abuse and maltreatment by Police Officers. The PPCC has a membership made up of officials from relevant MDAs and Security agencies.

”A Public Private Partnership arrangement undertaken by the Ministry of Police Affairs to rejuvenate the National Public Security Communication System Network has been approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“This is with a view to ensuring that when fully reactivated the Police and other Security Agencies will be able to fully utilize this vital facility”.

The president’s address at the occasion highlighted ”well thought-out reform programmes” by his administration to modernise and reposition the Nigeria Police to meet the aspirations of the citizens, as well as to manage current and evolving threats in the most efficient and professional manner.

”We re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the former Ministry of Interior in 2019. This is with the intention to drive the Police Reform process by initiating, formulating, and implementing policies and programmes relating to Policing and Internal Security.

”This initiative was also intended to provide supervision and Administrative support to the Force, particularly, in the area of training and capacity development as well as the enhancement of the budgetary profile of the Nigeria Police.

”In order to address the funding challenges of the Force, I also assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill on 24th June, 2019 and followed up with the inauguration of the Board of Trustees to ensure immediate take off of the Fund.

”I am being constantly briefed by the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs on the activities of the Trust Fund and I am delighted to note that already, critical operational items including purpose-built operational vehicles and other policing assets are currently being delivered through the intervention of the Trust Fund.

”I am confident that with the sustained intervention of the Trust Fund, the operational efficiency and human capacity development goals of the Nigeria Police will be attained on a sustainable basis and by extension, our internal security order will be enhanced in due course,” Buhari said.

The president further recounted that on September 15, 2020, he assented to the Nigeria Police Bill which had been under legislative actions since 2014.

”The Act replaces the repealed Nigeria Police Act that had been in existence for over 77 years, and which had become an archaic legal instrument and a fundamental clog in the wheels of modern policing.

”The new Nigeria Police Act contains fundamental provisions which are positively altering the policing narrative in Nigeria as it has given legal backing to the principle of community policing and addressed vital issues that have historically been inhibiting seamless police administration.

”With the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, the nation has been given a unique legal instrument that will modernize police operations and position the Nigeria Police towards the attainment of its 21st Century Policing Mandate,’’ he said.

In light of the several reforms, the President charged the young officers that the task of advancing major police responsibilities will in due course fall on their shoulders, saying:

”The Federal Government and the citizens of this nation demand of you the assurances that in this task of national service, you shall not let yourselves, families, the Nigeria Police Force and the nation down.”

The President also urged the newly commissioned 418 Cadet Officers, who are now Assistant Superintendents of Police, to be guided by the fact that their conduct on the field will be constantly scrutinized and they would be held personally accountable for their actions.

”You should remain good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police and demonstrate respect to civil society in discharging your duties, while also maintaining zero tolerance for corruption.

”To the Commandant and other staff of the Academy, I commend you for your dedication to duty which has ensured the proper indoctrination of these young officers as well as occasioned today’s successful Passing Out Parade.

”I assure you of the continuous support of this administration for the Academy towards attaining the object of its establishment.

”In this regard, the Minister of Police Affairs is directed to liaise with the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant of the Academy in identifying critical challenges of the Police Academy and submit a comprehensive proposal that will aid the Federal Government in addressing them,” he said.

In congratulating the Cadets, the President described the passing-out-parade as further testimony to his administration’s commitment towards bridging the crucial manpower gap which has been inhibiting optimal performance of the Nigeria Police.

”It is also in furtherance to the Federal Government’s policy of evolving new young officers who will stimulate change in policing in Nigeria and act as the face of the new police that we envision and desire in this country,” he said.

In his remarks, the commandant of the Academy, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, said the passing out ceremony was the third edition since the Academy was upgraded into a university, adding that no fewer than 1000 well trained officers have graduated from the institution.

Thanking the president for his unflinching support to the Academy, the police commissioner said within two years, 15 degree programmes have been successfully accredited by the National University Commission.