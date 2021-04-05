ADVERTISEMENT

BY MOSES ORJIME |

A pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has accused governors of the South East states of playing politics with the lives and property of Ndigbo for not taking decisive actions to prevent the takeover of Igbo forests by criminal elements.

While reacting to the recent killings in Ebonyi State and other parts of the eastern states, the group in a statement signed by its president/national coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu said, “Igbos should hold the South East governors responsible for the ongoing loss of lives and property due to security challenges.

“We recall that at the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the South East Revival Group had severally urged the South East governors to launch of a central body to coordinate both relief efforts and security amid the pandemic when it became obvious that the federal government was not providing the needed palliatives and security to curb the influx of strange persons into our forests.”

“We advocated for tougher security measures in the South East, particularly when we saw the obvious invasion of the region by some suspected killer herders coming. Our call was after reports came that some unknown persons were strategically taking over South East forests.