A group of vibrant young Northerners under the auspices of Arewa Stakeholders Consultative Circle, on Tuesday, warned that enough is enough of the senseless killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Borno State and across the Northern part of Nigeria.

Rising from an emergency meeting held in Kaduna, to review the state of security in the north following the gruesome murdered of 43 farmers in Borno, the group said the escalation of the killings almost on a daily basis was a testimony that troops stationed across the trouble areas are overwhelmed and the strategy’s currently in operation is not adequate.

In a communique signed by Sharu Nastura from Kano state, Abdul Ahmed Isiaq- Kaduna, Jibril Tafida- Kaduna, Shettima Yarima- Kaduna,Gambo Ibrahim Gugungu- Kaduna, Engr Bello Bichi, Murtala Mohammed, Aminu Saleh Comrade -Northeast, Kumaga Raphael Terkula- Benue and Mansur Isah Guruza, Kebbi state for the group, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay relieve the nation’s service chiefs of their posts as they have exhausted all strategies within their capacity to stop the avoidable killing that has made million homeless in their own country.

The communique reads:” we wish to declare as follows: We commiserate with people and government of Borno State, particularly the families of the farmers who loss their lives while working hard to legitimately earn a living despite the odds against them. Our heart and prayers are with them in this trial moment”

“We say emphatically that enough is enough of these senseless killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Borno State and across the Northern part of Nigeria. The escalation of these killings almost on a daily basis in our view was a testimony that our troops stationed across the trouble areas are overwhelmed and the strategy’s currently in operation is not adequate”

The communique added:”We categorically join million of voices to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay relieve the nation’s service chiefs of their posts as they have exhausted all strategies within their capacity to stop the avoidable killing that has made million homeless in their own country as they have failed to save Nigerians this tragically-embarrassing experiences that has continued to made us a laughingstock in the comity of Nations with dire consequences to our image abroad”

“We emphasize the urgent needs not just of operational strategy of our troops in Borno State but a total overhauling of the nation security architecture as we advocates for robust intelligence gathering as component of war against insecurity”

“We are convinced that for our troops to succeed in their assignment to bring back laws and order in areas currently face with challenges of insecurity active collaboration with communities is key as we equally,recognize the importance of inter agencies collaboration. A words they said is enough for the wise” the group said. ENDs