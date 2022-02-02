The Sultan of Sokoto and chairman of Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC), Sa’ad Abubakar, has attributed the rising insecurity in the country to poor implementation of security policies in the country.

There have been increase in criminal activities as bandits, terrorists, and other elements unleashing terror in the North-West, North-East, and other parts of Nigeria.

Also, scores of people have been killed, kidnapped and raped with many properties destroyed, a situation that forced some state governments to shut down telecommunication services as precautionary steps to quell banditry in the North-West.

Speaking yesterday at a Northern Stakeholders’ Security Summit in Abuja titled, “Curbing Rise Spate of Security through Collective Efforts” The Sultan said all hands must be on deck to curb the menace.

He said northern traditional rulers have been working toward solving the menace, adding that they are in touch with the president, governors and other stakeholders.

He said, “We don’t lack the wherewithal to do our jobs except for the implementation level. We talked about it and even developed a template but implementation remains a problem.

“So, we are calling on everyone here to come up with solutions on how to handle this issue.”

He added that the traditional rulers will continue to play their role as traditional leaders and custodians of tradition.

On his part, the Plateau State governor and chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, said criminality which manifests through complex networks of insurgency, kidnappings, sporadic attacks, terrorism, assassinations and armed robbery has led to huge displacement, loss of lives and properties and increase in poverty.

He stressed that there is a clear attempt by crisis merchants to dictate the pace of society.

He said “The sad part of this development is that the condemnable acts are even brought to the doorsteps of victims as well as on the highways whenever our people venture out to pursue their legitimate means of livelihoods.

“This is why the synergy between the government, security agencies, citizens and traditional rulers remains paramount in changing the sad narrative.”

The Sultan said diligent prosecution of suspected criminals is needed.

He said some of the arrested criminals are released on bail only to go back terrorising the people or even threatening those who exposed them.

“While we expect diligent prosecution, we appeal to the judiciary to exercise due diligence and greater caution in the exercise of their discretion for bail to suspected criminals engaged in violent crimes,” he stated.

Earlier in his address the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the security summit shows foresight and determination to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the region by bringing together all concerned parties to find lasting solutions to them.

Bello who was represented by the FCT permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola said it is common knowledge that asymmetric security challenges that now confront the nation require the involvement of all for it to be completely eradicated.

Present during the summit includes all northern traditional rulers and stakeholders which include the chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, Zainab Sam Nda-Isaiah who was represented by the director, LEADERSHIP Group, Abraham Nda-Isaiah.