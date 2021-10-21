National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has declared that kinetic approach alone cannot address the threats of terrorism and other forms of violence in the country.

Monguno stated this yesterday at a three-day masterclass on “Strengthening the Implementation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan (NAP) for Preventing And Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in Nigeria in Abuja.

The NSA, who was represented by the coordinator of Counter Terrorism Centre in ONSA, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa, said the government had adopted the non-kinetic or soft approach by developing a policy framework and action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

He said the policy framework recognised the integrated roles of government agencies with the larger society as critical by adopting a “Whole-of-Government” and a “Whole-of-Society approach”.

He said it encourages the active participation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as critical stakeholders from different sectors of the civil society such as religious actors, youth, teachers, women, law enforcement, the media and community-based organisations.

“This is essential in order to build networks of peace that create safe and resilient communities across Nigeria, in which human rights and the rule of law guide the approach to combating violent extremism.

“The development and implementation of a policy framework prioritises the strengthening of institutions and coordination; access to justice, rule of law, and human rights approaches; engaging communities and building resilience; and integrating strategic communication in PCVE Programmes.”

“To enhance the coordination of implementation of the PCVE framework and action plan the government constitutes the PCVE steering committee and a functional Secretariat reflecting the broad range of stakeholders across government and civil society according to the guiding principles stated in the framework.

“The committee is designed to ensure an integrated, coordinated, comprehensive and adaptive approach in implementation of the plan and various levels of government from national, states and local governments,” he said.

The NSA said the masterclass would serve as a veritable initiative that would directly support the attainment of the different objectives designed for strengthening institutional capacity for PCVE in Nigeria.

Monguno stated that the government was committed to addressing the issues of Disengagement, Disassociation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DDRR) within the criminal justice system.

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Henry Van Dijk, said his country had been involved in proffering solutions to violent extremism and handling of repentant terrorists in the North East zone.

Dijk said the collaboration was to develop effective ways to prevent violent extremism and a national action plan.

The masterclass was organised for PCVE officers and NAP Steering Committee members by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in collaboration with the Government of Netherlands.