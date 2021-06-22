Starting early is, more often than not, the difference between success and failure. In every field of human endeavour, leveraging on natural talent early enough has made kings and queens across the world.

This is the story of Omadogho King Enakpodia, the new kid on the block, currently winning legion of fans in Nigeria with his brand of music.

Aware of the financial mileage of the craft, he has since set up the Young Shall Grow (YSG) Music, a label on which platform he has churned out hits after hits in so short a time.

King Enakpodia who hails from Ogharaki in the oil-rich Delta state, stated recently that music was what he set out to do from the get-go even as he today, can look back with pride on a journey that wasn’t without its hurdles.

Chinua Achebe once stated in ‘Things Fall Apart’ that “those whose palm kernels were cracked for them should not forget to be humble.”

For King Enakpodia, his late grandmother deserves a mention on what he is gradually becoming on the musical scene.

“I started music at an early age with my grandmother who is now late. I was playing from party to party without invitation for many years until I made my first album in 2008 titled, ‘Fulfillment’ and other more till 2015 when I left to stay in Ghana,” King Enakpodia recalled on a trip down memory lane.

The Chief Executive Officer of YSG attended Excellent Success International High School, Oghara, Delta state and has already set his sight on working with big stars and label in a bid to further propagate his message across a global audience.

“I am trying to work with other labels and make business out of music,” he stated; a telling reminder of the power of music to make both fame and fortunes.

So, what inspires this musical maestro to sing? “The things of life around me,” he replied, adding that “I get inspiration from my environment, experiences, and people around me, nature and events.”

African music is gaining global recognition particularly in the wake of the success of Burna Boy who a few months ago, won the Grammy. Is King Edokpodia already walking similar path? The answer is buried in the womb of time.