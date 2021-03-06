BY Akogu Yusuf

Kingsley Chiedu Ayodele Moghalu is a Nigerian political economist, lawyer, former United Nations official, and professor of International Business and public policy at the Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Kingsley is the founder of Sogato Strategies (LLC), and a senior adviser of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

In 2016, Moghalu founded the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation. Prior to his polittical sojourn in 2019, Moghalu served as deputy governor of financial system stability and the director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009 to 2014; he led the implementation of reforms to Nigeria’s failing banking sector. He is a member of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation and non-executive director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

ADVERTISEMENT

In speaking about how the apex bank of Nigeria used its board to revive insolvent banks during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Moghalu said: “We took a systematic approach to reforming the banking sector, first to stabilise it by injection of four billion dollar worth of loans to the weak banks – about eight of them. Before I arrived, Sanusi had fired several bank MDs. First, he took a decisive step to wipe out the leadership of the banks that were in crisis and then left those banks with interim managements appointed so that we could now intervene in the banks and manage the banks back to profitability.”

“But they were not actually properly practicing risk management. Because risk management at its most effective is a culture that you set up in an institution. There must be a risk culture. Culture of risk awareness and how to manage it. Everybody must be a risk manager,” he said.

“The Central Bank has a board of directors of which the governor is the Chairman. But Sanusi operated by consensus.

“In our board meetings, we didn’t vote. All the while that he was there, if there was a contentious issue in the board, he would defer a decision, until there was a discussion amongst board members and people had come to agree. That was the style. And I like that style. I thought it was inclusive, I thought it carried people along. And he was of course able to marshal his positions with clarity and eloquence which also helped. We agreed on most things.”

And as to the role of the board, Moghalu says the apex bank’s board is saddled with the responsibility to manage the bank itself. According to him, it was not really the role of the board to manage monetary policy because CBN has a monetary policy committee that formulates monetary policy. He lectures that the board is like a supervisory board for the governance of the bank as an institution.

“The board has 12 members; five of them are executive directors in the essence. They include the governor and the four deputy governors. Then there are seven external members of the board in order to make sure that the standard principles of corporate governance are still respected. That is to say that the supervisory role of the board over the management should be maintained at all times,” he said.

On reason why a board is needed in running an institution such as the CBN, Moghalu says without a board, there is no control to an organization because, “a very important purpose of the board is to supervise the management. Otherwise, people can play fraudulent games and just get carried away with their powers or their authority which is not being checked by anyone. So, the board is important to act as a check on the management of corporations.”

Moghalu also has this to say on leading a board: “To lead a board, you need two important qualities. You need to have a sense of vision. That is to say: ‘Where is that strategic direction you want to take the board or the corporation as Chairman? You also need an ability to work together to mould consensus.