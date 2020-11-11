By Our Correspondent

A young business man, a leader in the real estate, hospitality and trading industry,Kingsley Obiukwu has revealed that the greatest challenge the African society lacks is the absence of qualify leadership.

Obiukwu made this known while speaking with some youths who paid him a courtesy visit in his office recently.

According to him, a leader should know if what he or she does is right or wrong. He stressed that the youths need to focus more on how to change the narrative of governance, than focusing their effort on the little they can get from it.

He said, “The greatest challenge of Africa is not the lack of resources, but the absence of leadership. I’m not talking about great leadership but ‘common’ leadership.

“Honestly, a ‘common leader’ should know, if he/she steals, loots, pads a budget, engages in corruption, etc, a great amount of people/citizens would suffer. You don’t need to be a great leader to know this. Sadly in Nigeria, we have lots of poor minded leaders,” he concluded.