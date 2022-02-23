Members of the Aregbesola faction of the All Progressives Congress in Ijesaland have condemned the protest by some youths in Alimosho who carried a political coffin purported to be that of the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to mock his political misfortune after the outcome of Osun APC primary election.

The kinsmen declared their support for the former governor of Osun State over his current political travail.

Addressing newsmen in Ilesa yesterday, the Ijesa zonal chairman of The Osun Progressives TOP, Alhaji Azees Adesiji warned that nothing dastardly should happen to Aregbesola adding that the pull down move of the perpetrators will not work.

While telling the sponsors of the Alimosho protest to leave Aregbesola and Tinubu alone, they reminded them of the positive roles Aregbesola played in the political adventure of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Aregbesola, as you all know, began his political career in Alimosho under the Lagos leadership of the late Dapo Sarumi where he met Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu In 1991, while Aregbesola was a House of Representatives aspirant. “Asiwaju was contesting for the Senate, Areqbesoia lost the SDP primary by one vote.

“Asiwaju, who was just cutting his political teeth then, approached him to help with the Allmosho votes in the Lagos West primaries which he did, enabling him to become the candidate of the SDP and eventually won the election. At the return of civil democratic rule in 1999, Asiwaju being fully convinced he was the man he needed asked him to head his governorship campaign.

“Aregbesola dexterously won him the Alliance for Democracy (AD) primary and governorship election against the candidature of the very formidable Chief Funso Williams and opposition of some powerful Afenifere chieftains. Aregbesola’s political stock continues to rise, beyond Alimosho, covering Lagos State and beyond, culminating in his election as governor of his home state, Osun, where he served two terms”.

