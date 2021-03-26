BY DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia

For his service to humanity, especially the people of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, will be turbaned by his kinsmen the Sardaunan Gwandara tomorrow.

His coronation is part of the activities lined up by the Gwandara Nation to mark the 12th anniversary of the ethnic group’s cultural festival. Before the take-off of the yearly festival, the people had formed the Gwandara Development Educational and Cultural Association (GWADECA) which started as Gwandara Youth Club (GYC) in Kaduna in 1970. It later became the Gwandara Youth Association in 1972 and in 1973, it changed to GWADECA to unite them and champion the development of the community.

The event will hold at LEA Pilot Science School, Kwandere in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State.

In a statement issued by the secretary of the publicity committee of the festival’s organising committee, Shuiabu Madaki, he said Senator Al-Makura was being recognised by the Gwadara Nation for being a father and a leader to them as well as the architect of modern Nasarawa,

Madaki said Al-Makura had left an indelible mark in the political history of the state, having served meritoriously as governor for two terms and at present as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the Sardaunan Gwadara title was a further confirmation of Al-Makura’s sterling leadership qualities and as a grassroots reformer.

The award, according to the people, places the former governor in the class of eminent Nigerians like the late Sardaunan Sokoto and premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello. Some of his kinsmen said the honour did not come to them as a surprise because of the roles Al-Makura had played in changing the narrative across Nasarawa State and the Gwandara Nation in particular.

Since his days as a youth leader and until he became the senator representing the people of Nasarawa South, Al-Makura has continued to champion the cause of the less privileged members of the society, turning his home into a Mecca of sort for those seeking for help.

Madaki said the former governor, who is also the Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta of Lafia, is an “endlessly affectionate and consummate leader, whose preoccupation, is to see how he takes Nasarawa State and her people, as well the country at large, to the next level of development.

“For the Gwandara Nation, this honour being done to our illustrious son, the conferment on Senator Al-Makura of the title Sardaunan Gwandara only serves as a token of appreciation for what our political and business leader has done for his immediate community.

“The Gwandara Nation will remain ever grateful for what Senator Al-Makura has done to the community, especially in terms of upgrading the traditional stools that saw to the elevation of the Sarkin Kwandere to a first class status,” he said.

He added that the Gwandara Nation is proud of Al-Makura for being the best governor of Nasarawa State, who introduced wide ranging reforms that require strong political will to deliver, adding that “all these have earned him the appellation of ‘Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’.

Madaki said the Gwandara Nation will remain ever grateful to Senator Al-Makura for upgrading and creating chiefdoms, including that of Gwandara chiefdoms such as Gurku from third class to second class, Gitata, Tudun Wada, Dari, Amba, Iggah and Kwara. Also, Al-Makura ensured the installation of traditional rulers across Gwandara communities of Giza, Garaku and Karshi.

He said his roles as an emancipator, shade and symbol of his people, are aptly captured in the meaning of his new title as the Sardaunan Gwandara.

Madaki continued: “Of course, the Gwandara Nation will forever appreciate the efforts by Senator Al-Makura because he appointed Gwandara sons and daughters into key positions in government within the state and at the national level. He singlehandedly identified young men and women of Gwandara extraction and paved the way for them to rise to prominence both in governance and in business.”