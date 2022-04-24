Popular musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe , popularly known as Kizz Daniel has settled his beef with his former record label boss, Emperor Geezy, the CEO of G Worldwide Entertainment.

This was shown in a video and pictures on social media as the excited singer and former boss were seen exchanging pleasantries and having a good time listening to his new song, ‘Oshe’ in preparation for his UK tour.

Kizz Daniel captioned the post on instagram, “Peace, Love and Respect. At the end of it all, we just need to maintain peace and show love and respect to one another”.

Corroborating this, a source close to both parties, noted that Kiss Daniel and Emperor Geezy have finally ended their feud in and out of court.

Reacting to the development, a close associate, said both parties are happy now. “We have pictures of us signing paper works and all that, but I do not want us to rekindle the thing by showing paper works again because the case has lingered for a very long time. Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have established positive vibe and moves as good friends”

There is respite now as the feud between Kizz Daniel and his ex-record label boss, with the attendant legal tussle lingered for up to a decade.