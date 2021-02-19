Jurgen Klopp has backed “world-class” Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to overcome his recent errors ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

Two poor clearances from Alisson cost Liverpool dear in their 4-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City two weeks ago, before the Brazilian ‘keeper came flying out of his goal and missed the ball to allow Jamie Vardy in to score during last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester.

Alisson, who has been so dependable since joining the club in the summer of 2018, improved markedly however in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig in midweek and, speaking ahead of Saturday evening’s clash with rivals Everton at Anfield, Klopp gave further backing to his stopper.

“Nothing has changed with my confidence in Alisson,” Klopp said. “We are all human beings, and Ali as well. He showed that in the last two games, that is how it is, it is not a problem.

“It means work [to get over errors] but most of the work you have to do with yourself and he is doing that. It is not about telling him he is a world-class goalkeeper, he knows that, when he gets up in the morning he looks in the mirror and sees a world-class goalie.