Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims that Mohamed Salah could leave the club after the forward refused to rule out a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future.

Speaking in an interview with AS, Salah said his future was “in the club’s

hands” but Klopp said the Egypt interna- tional is in good spirits at Anfield.

“We never speak [about contracts],” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

“Mo is in a good mood and moment,

shape and that is the most important. You would have seen him laughing a lot [to- day]. The rest is nice for you to write but internally, nothing really [to say].”

Salah came off the bench to contribute two goals and an assist in Liverpool’s 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.