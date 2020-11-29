Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed British broadcasters once again after James Milner limped off with a hamstring injury in his side’s 1-1 draw at Brighton yesterday .

Before the Premier League clash, Klopp said it was a “waste of time” attempting to persuade the football authorities and broadcast rights holders to review the fixture schedule after Liverpool played the early Saturday fixture at following their Champions League defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday.

When asked by BT Sport whether Milner suffered a hamstring injury, Klopp replied: “Yeah, congratulations. Hamstring. Surprise. And they had injuries as well because it’s a tough time.”

“I don’t know how often I have to say it. You picked the 12:30 . These are difficult moments. If you play at 15:00 or 17:30pm it’s exactly the same. I’m not having a go at the broadcasters, I’m just saying how it is.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez scored his first hat trick for Manchester City as they cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory against Burnley yesterday .

Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres also got themselves on the scoresheet to complete the rout at the Etihad.

The result sees Pep Guardiola’s side move into the top half of the table into eighth place while Burnley remain a point above the relegation zone.

City opened the scoring in the first five minutes with Kevin De Bruyne setting up Mahrez inside the area to score.

Mahrez grabbed his second with a brilliant solo goal after he received a throw-in from Kyle Walker and danced past two defenders and finished with a curling shot.

The hosts thought they scored a third moments later but Torres’ header was ruled out for offside.

City did make it 3-0 just before the break after De Bruyne contributed another assist and Mendy volleyed in his cross.

Torres grabbed City’s fourth after 66 minutes before Mahrez completed his hat trick with a header two minutes later.

City thought they scored a sixth goal through a Bailey Peacock-Farrell own goal but VAR ruled it out after Gabriel Jesus was offside.