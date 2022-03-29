A Dekina/Bassa House of Representative hopeful in Kogi State, Usman Okai Austin, has purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms to run for House of Representative seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023.

Okai Austin picked the forms on Monday at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “I am very sure of winning the PDP primary election and I will win general election comes February 2023 by God grace.”

On his plans for the development of Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, Okai said it would be anchored on cardinal areas of needs including education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure development, ecological and environmental interventions, as well as youth empowerment and agricultural development.

He described his journey into politics as one driven by the desire to change the narrative of his constituency and to provide an alternative voice for the youths.

The 38-year-old PDP aspirant regretted the fact that not too many young Nigerians, like himself, were ready to take the leap into politics, saying he would see to it that such would no longer be the case when he is eventually elected.