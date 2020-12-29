BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Femi Fanwo has given cash rewards to the best students who participated at the TISU/FANWO BRAIN CHALLENGE in Takete Ide Amuro.

The annual Competition featured students from various higher institutions of learning across the country. Questions were set from different subjects of study.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the keenly contested Competition, Akinola Opeyemi came first with 63%, Jimoh Mayowa came second with 60% while Adetinuyo Victor scored 56%.

The sum of 100,000 naira went to Akinola Opeyemi of the University of Ilorin for coming first, 80,000 naira was given to Jimoh Mercy of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife for coming second while Adetinuyo Victor took 50,000 naira for coming third.

The Commissioner who also distributed books to all the participants said the gesture was to spark the spirit of academic excellence among the students.

“We are battling with a lot of social vices today because our youth have left the path of academic competition for the fast lane of quick riches. We have to bring them to the right lane. Those who have won here will not struggle too much for their fees in school. We have done something to ameliorate their struggle.

“I am a bit emotional about the girl that came second. She has lost his dad and his Uncle has been the one sponsoring her. She did so well in the competition and she has automatically become Miss Takete Ide as the girl with the highest score as well as a scholarship from me.

“We have to do everything within our powers to encourage the girl child. We have changed how Miss Takete will be emerging. It is not going to be about beauty alone anymore, but brains,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Chairman of Mopamuro LGA, Hon. Moses Sunday David Alumo said the initiative is in line with his administration’s plan to bring back the lost educational glory of the LGA.

“What the Commissioner has done today is plausible and we have come to identify with him because the initiative is in line with our administration’s determination to bring back the lost academic glory of Mopamuro LGA.

“I want to encourage the students to take advantage of this program to bounce back from their lack of seriousness with their educational career”.