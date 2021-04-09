ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Kogi State government has constituted a 36-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to provide evidence-driven decision making and rigorous evaluation of the economy.

The council which is chaired by Mr Aliyu Inda Salami will systematically take stock of the most recent trends in economic development, applied economic methods, poverty analytics, evaluation methods, and modelling, measuring, and evaluating development interventions.

Commissioner for information and communications, Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo said the purpose of the council will be to sharpen the Kogi State government’s analytical methods and capacity.

He said, “The EAC will provide advice to KGSG on issues related to growth and development at the local and state government levels and this will include: new perspectives on economic development; Innovative approaches to economic growth; innovations in programme and project evaluation; poverty and income dynamics; social and infrastructural development and the economics of gender; and other innovations in the field of development economics, growth and evaluation.”

He added that convening experts in an advisory role will serve to inform the KGSG on the success of its economic programme and measurement of results, shape future policy decisions and methodology, and enhance economic programmes and economic growth.