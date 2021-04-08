By Sam Egwu, Lokoja

Kogi state government has constituted a 36-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to provide evidence-driven decision making and rigorous evaluation of the economy.

The Council which is chaired by Mr Aliyu Inda Salami will systematically take stock of the most recent trends in economic development, applied economic methods, poverty analytics, evaluation methods, and modelling, measuring, and evaluating development interventions.

The Hon Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Communications, Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo said the purpose of the Council will be to sharpen the Kogi State government’s analytical methods and capacity in support of continuing development effectiveness.

He said, “The EAC will provide advice to KGSG on issues related to growth and development at the Local and State Government levels and this will include:

“New perspectives on economic development; Innovative approaches to economic growth; Innovations in Program and Project evaluation;

Poverty and income Dynamics;

Social and Infrastructural Development and the economics of gender; and

Other innovations in the field of development economics, growth and evaluation.”

He added that convening experts in an advisory role will serve to inform the KGSG on the success of its economic program development and measurement of results, shape future policy decisions and methodology, and enhance economic programs and economic growth.

“The EAC will serve as a reference group for assessing and advising on methodological directions and innovations for the economic improvement of the state.

“As a State, we are proud to unleash Kogites who have excelled nationally and globally on the current economic reality with the aim of bringing our finest brains together to move the State forward with the ultimate goal being the need to reduce poverty and underdevelopment in our dear state,” he added.