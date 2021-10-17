The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Idrisu Dabban, has arrested the four policemen attached to his command for assaulting and extorting travellers in a viral video online.

This follows the order given by the inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, for a thorough investigation of the incident and possibly prosecution of the policemen if found wanting.

CP Dabban, while condemning the incident, said that the police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department.

The officers are: ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias, who physically assaulted one of the travellers.

ASP Isah has been issued an official query while the three other junior officers were undergoing orderly room trial.

LEADERSHIP reports that orderly room trial is part of Police internal disciplinary actions.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, had said the IGP ordered the commissioner of police, Kogi State command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the trending video from a location believed to be in Kogi State.

“The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book,” Mba said.