The deputy governor of Kogi State Chief Edward David Onoja has paid a royal visit to the recently coronated Attah Igala His Royal Majesty (HRM), Chief Matthew Opaluwa.

He led a 35-man delegation to visit the eminent monarch, who is the highest traditional custodian of the Igala kingdom and chairman, Kogi State Traditional Council.

In a statement issued by his office, Onoja said the visit was in line with such conventional courtesies.

Members of the state team included National Assembly members from Kogi East, their Assembly counterparts from the senatorial zone, members of the State Executive Council (SEC) comprising commissioners, the state auditor-general, the special adviser to the Kogi State governor on legislative matters, all of Kogi East extraction and nine local government chairmen from Kogi East.

At the gathering in the Attah Igala Palace, Onoja said the theme of the visit which was anchored on the prophecy given by the late Attah Igala HRM Michael Idakwo II on 5th July, 2015, when Alhaji Yahaya Bello (Fairplus) and his team visited the palace for his royal blessings before the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which produced Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory as the winner.

He explained how His Royal Majesty in his remark extemporaneously prophesied the transmutation of a Kogi leader into the national sphere of leadership, precisely, touching Aso Rock.

In his exact words, “Very soon. Very soon, a son of Kogi would set his foot in Aso Rock”, when he was giving his royal blessings to Alhaji Yahaya Bello, now Governor Yahaya Bello.

He spoke on the leadership dexterity of Governor Bello which sits on unity of divergence, religious balance, indifference to class segregation and tribal bigotism; a seed of leadership quality which has kept the New Direction Government together and the step down of their visit before the royal fathers.

The deputy governor also spoke on the infrastructural impact of Governor Yahaya Bello across Kogi State and Igala land, citing the recent upgrade of the Idah General Hospital to a specialist hospital with modern equipment; the completion of the 54km Umomi/Ajaka/Idah Road which links Igala land to Anyigba and Ankpa.

Onoja revealed how the Project Light Up Kogi East (PLUKE) made a cornerstone progress as the completion of crossing over of underwater cable across the Itobe Bridge by Governor Bello has linked more than 30 communities to the national grid, with excess load still available for distribution beyond the consumption of Kogi East.

He also hinted on how the governor approved the remodelling and equipping of the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital with modern facilities to provide world class services to the people and also enable the eventual accreditation of the Faculty of Medicine, Prince Abubakar Audu University, formerly Kogi State University, Anyigba.

Onoja added that the Oguma-Seria Bridge that links Bassa had been included in the 2022 budget; the Dekina/Anyigba Township Road along with the Ankpa Abejukolo roads are also captured in the budget.

He emphasised on the peaceful and non-violent nature of Governor Bello whom he described as a “shining star that cannot be hidden under the bed”, which he says, anyone around him who exemplifies an opposite character is a previously unidentified recruitment error.

He prayed for unity and peace, adding that those who plant the seed of disunity would be met with shame.

The deputy governor requested that His Royal Majesty prayed for the fulfilling of the prophecy, divine wisdom and protection for the governor along with genuine counsellors to be multiplied around him as entrance is made into the year 2022 which many tagged as the decision year of 2023 elections.

Before the Attah Igala, the national legislators gave accounts of their stewardship, ranging from infrastructural projects such as water projects, rural electrification, road dressing and tangible and intangible empowerment programmes that cut across youths, women and other categories of people within the society.

Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho spoke on his impact across the nine LGAs of his senatorial district, naming projects such as the Acharu Oil Palm, Skill Acquisition Centre in Anyigba, a 20-bed hospital in Imane, Olamaboro LGA amongst others as his achievements.

Hon. David Zacharias of Idah Federal Constituency enumerated before the Attah Igala his roles that culminated in the declaration of Kogi as an oil-producing state, his empowerment programmes along with budget inclusion of the Idah/Enugu Road corridor amongst others.

Members of the House of Representatives Hassan Abdullahi of Dekina/Bassa and Abdullahi Halims of Ankpa, Omala, Olamaboro federal constituencies also gave account of their stewardship as street lighting, solar mini grid projects, borehole projects, blocks of class rooms and national employment opportunities for the youths.

In response, His Royal Majesty accepted the kolanuts brought by the team he called a “united” group. He prayed for the bond and oneness of the governor and his deputy which has spanned two decades to wax stronger, warning that anyone who attempts to put a wedge would face the wrath of God.

He also prayed for the continuous unity among the sons and daughters of Kogi East, which according to him, would enable them do more for the land.

The monarch prayed against agents of disunity in his kingdom and asked God who gave Governor Bello the foresight to recognise these sons and daughters of value the strength to keep them together in unity.

At Dekina, the Palace of the Ejeh Dekina, in a flow of joy, he described the visit as rare and something new since he ascended the throne of his forefathers about 26 years ago by January 2022.

He said he was impressed by the unity displayed by the team and warned agents of disunity to desist from their stock in trade.

The traditional ruler cited the relative peace enjoyed by traditional rulers under Governor Bello, noting the respect and free hand he had given them to operate with full inclusiveness in the security of their domain. He prayed for wisdom and divine health for the Governor, noting that God will take him higher in his quest for national assignment as they would do their own parts as traditional rulers.

On the same day, the delegation also visited the Palace of the Ejeh of Dekina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Obaje Usman, His Royal Highness, the Ejeh of Ankpa, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Yakubu II.

At Ankpa, the young Ejeh said the visit had opened another chapter in Kogi State, a precedent left for others to maintain.