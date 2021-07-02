Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the composition of the Kogi State Youth Development Commission (KSYDC).

Bello also appointed Lawal Ozomata James as the chairman of the commission.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday in Lokoja and signed by the Office of the Secretary to State Government said the composition is in line with Section 6:1:2 of the law establishing the Kogi State Youth Development Commission.

The statement said that the composition is geared towards the implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and other Matters Connected therewith 2018.

Other members of the commission are Olusiji Aina, Sariki Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Bidemi Olorukooba, Ms Abimbola Abgogun, Esther Awuya Ogaji, Abdulkareem Isah Adabenege, Garba Ige Joy and Victor Oshamo.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for information and communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, has described the commission as the answer to the issue of youth inclusiveness.

Fanwo said the administration of Governor Bello has been pro-youth.