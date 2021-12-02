Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has presented keys to the two houses he acquired in Abuja for the wives of his late police escort out rider, Inspector Aminu Salihu.

As preparations for the 2022 armed forces remembrance commences nationwide with emblem launch and fundraising, Bello also appealed for honest support for the aged, sick and families of the fallen heroes.

Governor Bello made the call yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, during the launch of the 2022 emblem for armed forces remembrance coming up on the 15th January, 2022.

While eulogizing the late police inspector, Governor Yahaya Bello who praised his professional conduct and expertise said the loss of Inspector Aminu Salisu was a personal loss to him “Inspector Aminu’s death came when the nation needed him most, he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional. He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and the country at large,” he said.

Kogi, he restated, is the safest in the country, and this feat is a product of the patriotism, commitment and sacrifice of security agencies in the state.

The governor remarked that it is saddening to see security personnels, after giving their all in the service of the country, retire into life of poverty, advocating for improved welfare for members of the security forces.

In her response, the senior wife of the deceased, Martha Ode Aminu, thanked the governor for identifying and standing by them since the demise of their husband in March, 2021. She said words were not enough to express their appreciation to the governor stating that the governor adopted the family since the passing of their husband

Earlier, State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) said the prevailing peace and security in the state is a direct product of the sacrifices and diligent service of the security agencies.

The present administration, he revealed, is doing a lot to improve the standard of living of the retired officers and families of the deceased, noting that beside the empowerment of three widows each in the 21 LGAs in the state and payment of medical bills of its sick members, through the support of the state government, the legion now have a functional Secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital.