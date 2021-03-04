BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said Nigeria would effectively tackle problems of economic deficit, insecurity, poor infrastructure and other concerns by applying localised strategies.

He noted that Kogi State has been able to achieve successes across all sectors by applying a mix of local solutions, knowledge and human based resources to address these challenges.

The governor made this known in Abuja when he received some representatives of Nollywood who came to pledge support to him and urge him to run for president in 2023.

Governor Bello said that his administration has also taken into cognizance that what will last longer than the present generation is a knowledge based economy rather than a resource based economy emphasizing on the need for the development of human and knowledge based resources, especially through youth inclusion in governance.

Bello also commended and appreciated the Nollywood stars for their

contributions in the creative industry, which has contributed to

increasing Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment, youth

empowerment and showcasing Nigeria to the world.

Governor Bello said that another local solution the state

has used to ensure more development is women inclusion in governance, explaining that women play

critical roles in peace building. He urged the youths to key into the

opportunity provided by President Muhammadu Buhari and get registered

with the All Progressives Congress (APC).