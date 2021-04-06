ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Prof Suleiman Bogoro, senator representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Orji and the postmaster-general of the federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi are to be conferred with the Security Personality of the Year award/Prestigious Fellow of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (ISSS).

Other personalities nominated to also receive awards from the institute include the director, Sergeants-at-Arms of the National Assembly, Air Cdre Sani Abdullahi Zakari (rtd), and the group general manager (security) Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Abba Kaka Muhammed.

A statement signed by the patron of the institute, Major-General Garba Audu (rtd) and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, said the nominees would be given the award for their outstanding services to the nation.

Audu said the ceremony, which would attract personalities from different parts of the world, has been slated to hold in Abuja on Saturday, April 10, 2021, as part of the Annual Security Lecture/Fellows Night of the institute.

The statement added that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is expected to be the guest speaker, while the former director-general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State, Prof Ahmed Danfulani, would also speak at the occasion.