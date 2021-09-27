History was made few weeks ago as the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State joined other Elite Radio stations in Nigeria for online broadcasting.

The move was part of the commitment of the New Direction Administration in using technology to bringing information about the State to the peope of the State both within and outside Kogi State.

The Radio Kogi also known as Confluence FM 94.1 was established 30 years ago and is now among the first State-owned Radio Stations in Nigeria to join the league of online Radio Stations, aside Eko FM and Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation.

With this development, Radio Kogi could now be listened to from anywhere around the world and could also add to the commercial benefits and the length of time on air.

The Radio station now has a website where people can read the news about happenings in the State and other parts of the world online.

Speaking on the unveiling of the website, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Evangelist Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the breakthrough was made possible by the personal commitment of Governor Bello to make Radio Kogi a global choice.

“The Governor made it possible” , he said, adding that the people will now be better informed now.

“The Governor was committed to making it possible personally and he went out of his way to fund the initiative so that all over the world, our people will be able to listen to what is happening in Kogi State.

“A Kogite who works with the United Nations in the Middle East told me how he has been enjoying news from home since the launch of the online Radio. This is where the world is going but Kogi is already there.

“Only Eko FM and Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation can boast of the technology we deployed among all state-owned Radio stations. We are very grateful to the Governor for making this a reality.

“Let me also say that all the technical services were provided by our highly resourceful and competent staff in the Ministry. With the right environment and motivation, our Civil Servants are beginning to excel.

“With this, we can provide 24 hours service to our people and our listener around the world. I thank the Director General of the Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji Ojo Oyila Ozovehe for his hardwork and excellent performance. I also commend all the staff of the Broadcasting Corporation for making me proud again”

“With this, I officially unveil radiokogi.ng where you can listen to news, music and all our programmes. We will not disappoint our listeners around the world. There is nothing as dangerous as an uninformed population. In Kogi, Government is committed to open governance and grassroots mobilization for development,” Fanwo said.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji Ojo Oyila Ozovehe, said: “Online Radio is a very good development and a welcome development saying this new development has actually complemented the existing conventional radio broadcasting.”

The excited Director General noted that “its as if the heavy load was removed from my head as we’ve been yearning to be online for long.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State for this noble idea. This is very commendable and appreciated by the management and Staff of the State Broadcasting Corporation.”

“I want to also thank our workaholic and digitally conscious Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo for conceiving the idea and for making sure that during his time, Radio Kogi joins online Radio Stations in the country,” he said.

Oyila, therefore, urged staff of the Radio station to embrace the modern broadcasting method by putting in their best in the discharge of their respective duty.