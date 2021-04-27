BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the chief executive officer of CDV Properties Development Limited, Chief Charles Mba, have been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the European American University, Commonwealth of Dominican Republic.

While Bello was conferred with a doctorate in Public Sector Accounting and Finance, Mba was honoured with an award of a doctorate of Science (D.Sc) in Properties Development and Real Estates Management.

Also, the founder and group managing director of Ziloc Construction Ltd & Zelo Homes Ltd was honoured with the award of Doctor of science (D.Sc.Hons) in Property management and Estate Development.

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Mba said: “Words alone cannot explain the joy of having the honour.”

According to him, “I feel so delighted, humbled and recharged with new vigour to continue in our mandate of providing affordable and quality housing for all Nigerians.

Mba has been previously honoured as a recipient of so many awards which include the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award of Excellence; The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos Branch; the Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017; The Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership, Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana on the 10th day of March 2020, among others.

Also speaking to journalists, Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo, the founder & group managing director of Ziloc Construction Limited, who was honoured with the award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.Hons) in Property Management and Estate Development said: “today is a very happy day for me. It is always good to work hard and pray to God to bless the work of our hands.”