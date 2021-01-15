ADVERTISEMENT

By SAM EGWU, LOKOJA

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has mourned the sudden passage of Yunana Babas, an Assistant Inspector -General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 8 with headquarters in the state capital, Lokoja.

This was contained in a statement made available to the press in Government House, Lokoja just now by Onogwu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello.

Referring to the sudden death of the senior police officer on Thursday night as a monumental tragedy, Governor Yahaya Bello declared that he would be missed and sent condolences to all affected.

‘On behalf of the good people of Kogi State and myself, may I offer our deepest condolences on this monumental tragedy to his family and friends, the Kogi State Police Command and the national police hierarchy, especially our good friend Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police.’ He said.

Governor Yahaya Bello who earlier laid wreaths in Lokoja today to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2021 said the unexpected death of AIG Babas is another reason to celebrate the officers and men of all law enforcement agencies in the country while they are still alive to enjoy it.

‘Leadership at all levels must see to it that our law enforcement officers, the men and women who stand between us and criminality, terrorism and total anarchy are appreciated by the system while they can enjoy it. We can start by showing these patriots who often serve at the risk of their own lives that we appreciate their sacrifices by tremendously improving on their present conditions of service.’

According to Bello, ‘AIG Babas was a decent, gallant and intelligent police officer. He was a key component of our award-winning security architecture in Kogi State. He led from the front and provided a rallying influence for his men across the states of Zone 8, particularly in the Kogi State Police Command.’

He therefore wished the soul of the deceased eternal repose.