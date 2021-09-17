Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, including other distinguished personalities have been selected by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mayorkings Agency Group, for this year’s Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards, scheduled to hold in Abuja on October 28, 2021.

Other distinguished personalities selected for the awards include, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Niger State counterpart, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello; deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Senator Theodore Orji and the chairman/CEO of A&E Group, Chief Ayirimi Emani, among others.

President/founder of the Mayorkings Agency Group, Ambassador Temisan Louis told LEADERSHIP that the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards, otherwise known as 3G Ambassadors Awards, was meant to celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that make governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

Louis added that the awards are premiere topnotch awards programme that highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major areas of government and politics, corporate sector and social sector, as well as philanthropy.

He said that the event would honour and celebrate distinguished deserving individuals and organisations who have over the years been contributing immensely towards a better society in Nigeria and Africa in general.

The president of the group said the organisation was committed to celebrating those who are making impacts in the society, as well as challenging others to emulate those being celebrated and honoured.

He said: “As part of its social responsibility initiatives and to further promote good governance practices globally, Mayorkings Agency is personally spearheading a global initiative to promote Best practices in governance and sustainability of our society together with our corporate sponsors and partners worldwide.”