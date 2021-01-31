ADVERTISEMENT

By SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved and released the total sum of 3 billion naira to commence massive constructions of over 30 township road projects awarded across the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Asiwaju Idris who disclosed this on Saturday, hinted that the governor has ordered that contractors be mobilized to site with immediate effect.

The commissioner listed roads to be constructed in Lokoja township to include Bishop Court – Kasuwa Hotel-Ganaja Junction Road; Adankolo Cemetery- Zenith Bank Road; Dunamis Junction- Federal University Road; UBA Adankolo- Housing Estate Road; Cemetery-Baptist Church Road; Kewon Hotel – Lokoja LGA/Federal Road Safety road; Sardauna Junction – Cemetery /Maigari Palace Road; asphalt overlay of Paparanda Square- Nataco Junction Dual Carriage Way and grade separation intersection (Flyover Bridge) at Ganaja Junction.

Idris added that Agassa- Irucheba Road; Ozuwaya- Idozuni Road; Idozumi- Idoji Road; Spurs-Ahache – Enyinare Road; Ateba – Idozumi Road; Spurs, Obehira- Makaranta Road; Library – Inike Road; Agassa- Ekuku – Dam Road and Agassa- Anyava Road were roads selected for construction within Okene township.

Roads to receive attention within Kabba township include Iyah- Fadile Junction Road; Dada Onicar Bestway- NTA Junction Road; Inuraje Road; Ogo Oluwa Street; Surulere Road; Ipele Street – Barnabas Cathedral Road; St. Banabas Roundabout Road; Obaro Odoafin Road and Bolorunduro Road.

Others roads to be constructed in other parts of the state according to him include Ekirin-Ade/Ohun- Ife Olukotun Road; Poyan-Jegede/ Ejuku-Ijowa Road; 55km Idah-Ajaka – Umomi-Ejule – Anyigba Road; 8.3km Dekina Township road; 31km Ibana-Okpo-Ogugu-Ete Road; Old Egwume Road; Ofejikpi Road and Ankpa Abejukolo Road.

He assured people of the state that contractors would be mobilized to site in due course and work would commence in earnest.