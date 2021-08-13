Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Mr Garba Shehu, former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and other prominent Nigerians have called for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Speaking at the second edition of Kwararafa Reporters’ media public lecture and award on the topic, “One Nigeria: A Critical Look Into The Future,” they declared that Nigeria won’t break up despite calls for its disintegration in some quarters.

Governor Bello who was represented by the secretary to the state, Dr Folashade Ayoade, said accepting that Nigeria is one will take the citizens to a further discussion.

He stressed the need to mentor leaders that will take Nigeria to the dream land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My concept of one Nigeria is a nation which must guarantee all citizens’ security, unity and peace. All citizens’ security must be equitable and allow everyone to strive. We must find ways to punish corruption in the private and public space.”

On 2023 election, he urged Nigerians to let national interest take the stage by voting for a leader based on his youthfulness, natural trust, physical energy, courage to lead and other capacities.

On his part, Shehu commended the publisher of the media outfit, saying that in today’s digital world there is no newspaper that is small. “On the controversy to divide Nigeria I don’t think we can separate,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said war is not the best but peace is always the only way forward.

“The only way to keep this country forward is to have a man with the respect and trust of every single Nigeria who believes in the unity of this country.

“For those that want the country to break, Nigeria today remains one, if we get that person who is a bridge builder Nigeria will continue to remain one,” he said.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP Media Group has emerged the most outstanding print media organisation in Nigeria.

The media outfit alongside other prominent Nigerians were honoured yesterday at the Kwararfa Reporters’ 2021 Awards, held in Abuja.