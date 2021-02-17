By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Kogi State government has denied disbanding the state-owned football clubs, Kogi United Football Club and Confluence Queens Football Club.

The commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Idris Musa, stated this, saying only Abdul Sule-led management of the clubs was dissolved in order to appoint people with fresh ideas that will add value to the teams.

Musa, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, said the players and technical officials of the two clubs were not affected.

“The Kogi State government didn’t disband the team, but the management of the teams was dissolved. The government saw that the management of the teams had been there for about nine years, and the government needed people with fresh ideas. That was the reason for the dissolution of the management,” he said.

“The players and coaches were not disbanded. The Confluence Queen are playing on Wednesday in the women’s league against the Delta Queens.

“An interim board has been set up to oversee the day to day running of the two teams and the announcement of the new management would be made soon.”

The sports commissioner added that Governor Yahaya Bello-led government is doing everything possible to ensure a successful outing for the state-owned clubs in the ongoing football season.

“The state government is doing everything possible to motivate the players and officials to deliver on the mandate given to them by the state government at the end of the football season.”

LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that the dissolution of the club managements on Monday were as a result of the protest staged by the players of the teams to Government House on Monday over poor remuneration.

Kogi United are currently searching for promotion to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from the Nigeria National League (NNL), while the Confluence Queens are in contention for the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) title and continental tickets.