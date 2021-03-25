Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commenced work on the re-construction of the HT trunk lines from Kabba junction to Irepeni I and II in Adavi Local Government Area.

The project will also include the construction of a 300kva/33k/0.415 transformer.

The commissioner for Rural Development, Hon Daniel Oneal Ejigbo,

during an on the spot assessment of the project urged the people of the community to always protect such government installations in their domain.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Buhari Femi Fatai, Ejigbo

commended Bello for coming to the timely aid of the people. The Hon commissioner was accompanied by the permanent secretary of the ministry Hajia Liman Maryam Mustapha , and other Directors.

Meanwhile, the federal government has reiterated its commitment towards providing an enabling environment towards the consumption of healthy livestock for the populace in the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Natural resources, Alhaji Sabo Nanono stated this while handing over a Veterinary Health Centre to Kogi State Government at Mopa Central Market in Mopamuro local Government area of the state.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kogi state, Bello Ihiovi, the Minister who was represented by the State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Ayuba Shekanmang said, the Kogi was fortunate to be part of the states earmarked for such projects in the country.

Responding, Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh who was represented by the acting Permanent Secretary and also the Director of Administration, Mrs Kate Fiki commended the Ministry for building such a laudable project in the state, noting that the veterinary centre will go a long way in providing a better and healthy environment for livestock consumption in the state and the people of Mopamuro community.