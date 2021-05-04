BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Kogi State government has condemned the unfortunate attack by some gunmen on a commissioner in the State Pension Commission, Late Hon Solomon Adebayo and also the chairman of Yagba West LGA, Hon Pius Kolawole on their way back to the State from Kwara State.

Recall that the unfortunate incident happened shortly after Eruku, Ekiti local government area, Kwara State where Adebayo died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Kolawole, chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi states, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure the safe return of the chairman.

In a statement yesterday, the commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo cautioned those making statements which are capable of undermining the security of the state.

He said, “The Government and the people of Kogi State are also determined to make Kogi peaceful and safe. Our Government has the backing of the people and the security agencies to keep Kogi safe.

“We commiserate with the family of late Hon. Solomon Adebayo, the people of Yagba West and the entire Kogi State Pension Commission over the demise of a hardworking and patriotic gentleman who contributed immensely to our Pension Administration Revolution in the State. He will be sorely missed.

The Kogi State Government wishes to assure the family of Hon. Pius Kolawole and the people of Yagba West of our commitment to ensure the release of the Council Chairman.

We thank all good spirited agencies and private individuals who have stood with us in this dark time. As a Government, we will recommit ourselves to collaborating with neighboring States to ensure security of lives and property,” he added.