The Kogi State governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has approved the immediate employment of a physically challenged lady, Abigail Kasuwa Simon, by the state government.

Abigail Simon has been going regularly to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, where she was helping the Ministry in doing some menial jobs.

At the last State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Fatimah Buba, narrated the pathetic situation of Abigail, with a passionate plea to the governor to assist the physically challenged lady.

The governor, who is reputed for providing support to physically challenged people around the country immediately approved the appointment.

He said: “I am moved by the resolute spirit of Abigail. From the brief I just received, she keeps coming to the Ministry and has been working hard even when she is not a staff of the Ministry. This is commendable and should be encouraged.

“Personally, I owe my God a commitment to support physically Challenged people and every one that is weak. It is our responsibility to support them and raise their hope and morale to believe in themselves.

“My administration has done a lot to prove to the world that the physically challenged is able and should be given opportunities as everyone else. To this end, I am directing the Head of Service to give Abigail an automatic and immediate employment into the state civil service. My heartfelt congratulations to her please”.

The governor’s directive was greeted with a standing ovation as members of the State Executive Council applauded the humanitarian gesture

of Bello.

Consequently, she has received her appointment letter from the Head of Service through the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

Reaponding, an elated Abigail said: “This is what Nigeria has been waiting for, a leader who will see ability in disability and give us hope. I don’t even know what to say but I know that God will take my Governor to the next level.

“You can see as people gather to celebrate this with me. It is a turning point in my life and now, I can practice my Accounting profession. To my Governor, you are the best. I thank all that made this a reality.

“I want to urge parents to educate their children even if they are physically challenged. I hold OND and HND in Accounting. Today, the Governor has shown that ability is in the mind. I will give my best to justify this gesture.”

Also, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Fatimah Buba, thanked the governor for proving once again, “why he is the champion of the physically challenged”, saying Abigail has been a blessing to the Ministry.

“My Governor is a special Governor. He has done it again. He is the defender of the physically challenged and God will continue to bless him abundantly.”