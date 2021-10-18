Kogi State government has commended the state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for heeding to the call of Governor Yahaya Bello to fish out the officers who attacked an innocent passenger in the state.

The commendation was consequent upon a viral video which went out yesterday, showing how a police officer assaulted a passenger and also allegedly extorted N25,000 from him using his ATM card.

Governor Bello promptly directed the state command hierarchy to swing into action and fish out the erring police officers who infringed on the rights of the passenger with flagrant display of human right infractions not condoned in the state.

The commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, who issued a press statement in Lokoja, said, “The nation will only thrive when the rights of the citizens are respected and protected. This is what the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello stands for in Kogi State and his wish for Nigeria.

“As a government, we are pleased with the swift intervention of the Kogi State commissioner of police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabba on the matter. We are aware the unprofessional Officers have been identified, apprehended and would be tried immediately”.

“This government led by young people believe police brutality against the youth is a thing we must kick against in view of our recent history as a nation”.

“The government of Kogi State will follow up this case to a logical conclusion to ensure justice is seen to be done to serve as a deterrent to others who might possibly nurse such an idea against future occurrence,” he said.